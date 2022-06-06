Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

Eshadi Sharif
06 June, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 01:34 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Blenders are staples in every household to ground spices and create delicious drinks. What if your blender could do more? The Vitamix E310 of the Explorian series is an expert when it comes to blending. From making pure nut butter to blending hot soups, it can do it all.

The Vitamix E310 is an entry-level blender. While the blender offers fewer setting options compared to other Vitamix blenders, it is cheaper in price and easier to use. However, they do not compromise on quality as it comes with the powerful motor Vitamix is famous for. 

The blender also comes with a tamper that will help you move around ingredients to reach the blades without ever touching them. The Vitamix blender has only three simple controls you need to get used to – the power switch, speed control dial, and the pulse switch. 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

What sets this blender apart from an average one is its power. The Vitamix E310 can withstand the grit of almonds without breaking the blades, giving you smooth almond nut butter. 

It can also blend hot ingredients without overheating the machine. You can also use the pulse switch to finely chop ingredients like tomatoes. 

Furthermore, cleaning this heavy-duty blender is an effortless task. All you have to do is turn it on with a bit of water and dish soap in it and the blade will clean itself. A little bit of rinsing later, your blender will be new again. 

However, some users have complained using the blender at its highest setting for too long can make the blender heat up. So, it is advised to be careful with the settings, especially if you break up really tough ingredients. 

Price: Tk37,615

Where to find: Ubuy

 

Comments

