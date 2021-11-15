Enjoy your cup of coffee in a smart mug

Brands

Rubaiya Haque
15 November, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 11:23 am

Related News

Enjoy your cup of coffee in a smart mug

Rubaiya Haque
15 November, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 11:23 am
Enjoy your cup of coffee in a smart mug

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Where to find: UBuy.com, Desertcart Bangladesh 
Price range:  Tk13,000 to Tk18,000 

What keeps you up all night when you have an exam the next day or helps your sleepy brain function in the morning? The answer would be a cup of strong tea or coffee. 

We have seen heating coasters that keep our drinks hot but this time we are talking about a smart mug that allows you to control the temperature of your beverage through a mobile app. 

The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug looks like a sleek, black ceramic mug. It has a14-ounce capacity.

Once fully-charged, the mug will keep the drink hot for 80 minutes. 

However, you can use the Ember heating coaster to keep it working all day. 

After pairing it with the Ember app, you can adjust the temperature from 120°F to 145°F. 

What happens when you cannot access the app? The mug will still hold 135°F heat.

The mug will go to sleep mode automatically after two hours of inactivity or when it becomes empty. It will get turned on by itself when you pour liquid again. 

This smart mug should only be hand-washed.  

You will get a charging coaster, adapter, and a quick start guide with it. 

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, most users were glad they found the perfect tea-time partner; although they claimed the price was unnecessarily high. 

We found a better price on UBuy with a 7-day refund policy in case of any faulty product. 

In our opinion, with such a high price, the mug is not really a must-have. 

However, if budget is not an issue, trying the unique facilities the smart mug offers would be fun!
 

Features

Coffee / electronic / smart device

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

1d | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

1d | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

1d | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub