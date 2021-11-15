Enjoy your cup of coffee in a smart mug

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Where to find: UBuy.com, Desertcart Bangladesh

Price range: Tk13,000 to Tk18,000

What keeps you up all night when you have an exam the next day or helps your sleepy brain function in the morning? The answer would be a cup of strong tea or coffee.

We have seen heating coasters that keep our drinks hot but this time we are talking about a smart mug that allows you to control the temperature of your beverage through a mobile app.

The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug looks like a sleek, black ceramic mug. It has a14-ounce capacity.

Once fully-charged, the mug will keep the drink hot for 80 minutes.

However, you can use the Ember heating coaster to keep it working all day.

After pairing it with the Ember app, you can adjust the temperature from 120°F to 145°F.

What happens when you cannot access the app? The mug will still hold 135°F heat.

The mug will go to sleep mode automatically after two hours of inactivity or when it becomes empty. It will get turned on by itself when you pour liquid again.

This smart mug should only be hand-washed.

You will get a charging coaster, adapter, and a quick start guide with it.

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, most users were glad they found the perfect tea-time partner; although they claimed the price was unnecessarily high.

We found a better price on UBuy with a 7-day refund policy in case of any faulty product.

In our opinion, with such a high price, the mug is not really a must-have.

However, if budget is not an issue, trying the unique facilities the smart mug offers would be fun!

