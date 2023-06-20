Budget-friendly home decor ideas

The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.
Planning to decorate your home on a budget? Interior design experts share tips to take your home decor up a notch without burning a deep hole in your pocket
Every once in a while, we are confronted with a familiar feeling that our home no longer has the aura of newness and this encourages most of us to refurbish our space by painting our interior walls, replacing fixtures with new ones or changing the colour scheme entirely but executing these big changes is an expensive affair and not an easy feat. Fortunately, there are ample other ways to update the look and feel of your home that won't require a hefty investment.
We approached some home décor experts for their tips on how to get started with a home makeover using items we already own or can be easily purchased without affecting our pockets much. You might be surprised by some of these décor ideas.

Change the lighting situation to liven up your living room
One of the best ways to add life to any space is by introducing a combination of natural and artificial lights. Sheer curtains in neutral tones do an excellent job of allowing direct sunlight in the room with different intensities. Moreover, these curtains are trendy, easy to maintain and look refreshing. In the absence of natural light, consider using artificial lighting through lamps, chandeliers or dimmers to make the space look bright, warm and welcoming. For further enhancement, consider placing some aromatic candles on fancy candle holders throughout the living area. These candles will bring additional light and refresh the mood with their fragrance.

Build an accent wall
It is often said that the walls of a home speak about the members living in it in more ways than one! Thus, while redoing your space, you should first give importance to beautifying the walls. Got family photographs, wall stickers, wall hangings or a pile of pretty mirrors hiding out in a dark wardrobe? Create a wall display to get them out so you can appreciate their value. This can be a great way to reminisce happy memories, utilise existing items and add a personal touch to your space. Try placing a larger frame or mirror in the middle to anchor the arrangement.

Go generous with greens

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Palash Agrawal, Founder of Vedas Exports, suggested, "The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants, plant frames or hanging plants. Not just plants but flowers will add a sense of vibrancy and freshness to the room. You can hang them from baskets or put them in vases for a cleaner look. For your plants, get small pots and set them on the center table, dining table, near windows and other areas of your home." He also recommended placing a tall plant in a large indoor pot near your couch or beside the television unit so it is visible from every angle. If you are worried about dried petals and neglected plants, opt for something simpler like placing a bunch of branches in a rustic vase.

Dress up your couch and coffee table
Though changing your couch and center table can be the quickest hack to enliven your living room, it can often be a major expense and waste of resources that could have otherwise lasted longer. Instead, resize the table if it is too long and reupholster the couch. You can add a splash of colours through pillow covers, table runners, rugs and throws to freshen up the space. Use the table as a focal point and place a bunch of artsy books, tea-light holders and mini flower vases on top. Throw a handful of floor cushions in different shapes and sizes over the carpet or rug for additional seating and comfort. On rare occasions when you want to host your friends for a party, you can push the center table towards the wall and replace the items with candles, cutleries and game boards.

Create a favourite spot

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Nishith Gupta, Director of Sapana Carpet-Mats, advised, "To create your favourite spot, you can introduce a visual separation by creating a room within a room. A classic way to do this is by leveraging the corners closer to your window or balcony to have a defined zone for reading, working from home or entertainment. Make use of a room divider or rugs to delineate the space. At the same time, avoid crowding this corner with too much furniture. A compact wall mounting bookshelf and a plush over-sized couch accompanied by a floor lamp or indoor plant will suffice the need and yet add visual interest."

There is so much that can be done to decorate and enliven your abode. The only thing needed is to infuse a little bit of creativity to bring newness to your home and life!

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

