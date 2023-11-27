Aly Zaker: Remembering our 'Boro Chacha'

Photo: Aj Robibar Memes

Actors play characters, and in doing so they just don't tell a story but also leave a thought to ponder over. Legendary actor Aly Zaker's portrayal of the character Boro Chacha from the beloved 1996 TV series "Aaj Robibar" by Humayun Ahmed is one such.

For the generations that grew up with BTV as the only available channel in Bangladesh, Aaj Robibar isn't just a 90s sitcom, but part of innocent laughter from a bygone era. Aly Zaker's character of Boro Chacha played a pivotal role in that appeal.

The younger generation now recognise snippets of the show through the popular memes based off the dialogues and scenes from the comedy series.

Following the day-to-day life of an eccentric household of the time - consisting of an elderly man, his three socially inept sons, two granddaughters from his middle son, a boarder, and the two household helps.

Boro Chacha is the eldest son – Asgor, an eminent psychiatrist. Aly Zaker breathed life into Asgar with a perfect blend of wit, charm, and humour. Boro Chacha's humour was a reflection of the human experience - where joy and sorrow coexist and make for intertwined anecdotes and accolades that amalgamate to life.

One of the hallmark features of Boro Chacha's comedic arsenal was the infamous "coffin treatment" - a daring blend of morbid humour and comic frivolity that left audiences in stitches while subtly addressing the sombre realities of life.

Aly Zaker's ingenious delivery of the coffin treatment showcased his ability to navigate the fine line between hilarity and introspection.

With his nuanced performance, Aly Zaker transformed Boro Chacha into more than a source of amusement - embodiment of wisdom steeped in humour – a light hearted approach against the heaviness of life. All of which of course serve as yet another testament to the great actor that Aly Zaker was.

Beyond his on-screen persona, Aly Zaker was a revered figure in the entertainment and communications industries, leaving an indelible mark on theatre, television, film and advertisement.

Today marks three years since the great actor's passing away in 2020. Yet his legacy extends beyond the characters he portrayed - it encapsulates a lifetime devoted not just to the art of acting but also to an emphasis on going beyond existing and go on living – even after death.

Boro Chacha lives on – and through him, lives on Aly Zaker.