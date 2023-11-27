Aly Zaker: Remembering our 'Boro Chacha'

Features

Touseful Islam & Nayem Ali
27 November, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 07:21 pm

Related News

Aly Zaker: Remembering our 'Boro Chacha'

Legendary thespian Aly Zaker passed on this day in 2020, yet he lives on forever through the characters he played

Touseful Islam & Nayem Ali
27 November, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 07:21 pm

Photo: Aj Robibar Memes
Photo: Aj Robibar Memes

Actors play characters, and in doing so they just don't tell a story but also leave a thought to ponder over. Legendary actor Aly Zaker's portrayal of the character Boro Chacha from the beloved 1996 TV series "Aaj Robibar" by Humayun Ahmed is one such.

For the generations that grew up with BTV as the only available channel in Bangladesh, Aaj Robibar isn't just a 90s sitcom, but part of innocent laughter from a bygone era. Aly Zaker's character of Boro Chacha played a pivotal role in that appeal.

The younger generation now recognise snippets of the show through the popular memes based off the dialogues and scenes from the comedy series.

Photo: Aj Robibar Memes
Photo: Aj Robibar Memes

Following the day-to-day life of an eccentric household of the time - consisting of an elderly man, his three socially inept sons, two granddaughters from his middle son, a boarder, and the two household helps.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Boro Chacha is the eldest son – Asgor, an eminent psychiatrist. Aly Zaker breathed life into Asgar with a perfect blend of wit, charm, and humour. Boro Chacha's humour was a reflection of the human experience - where joy and sorrow coexist and make for intertwined anecdotes and accolades that amalgamate to life. 

Photo: Aj Robibar Memes
Photo: Aj Robibar Memes

One of the hallmark features of Boro Chacha's comedic arsenal was the infamous "coffin treatment" - a daring blend of morbid humour and comic frivolity that left audiences in stitches while subtly addressing the sombre realities of life.

Aly Zaker's ingenious delivery of the coffin treatment showcased his ability to navigate the fine line between hilarity and introspection.

With his nuanced performance, Aly Zaker transformed Boro Chacha into more than a source of amusement - embodiment of wisdom steeped in humour – a light hearted approach against the heaviness of life. All of which of course serve as yet another testament to the great actor that Aly Zaker was.

Photo: Aj Robibar Memes
Photo: Aj Robibar Memes

Beyond his on-screen persona, Aly Zaker was a revered figure in the entertainment and communications industries, leaving an indelible mark on theatre, television, film and advertisement. 

Today marks three years since the great actor's passing away in 2020. Yet his legacy extends beyond the characters he portrayed - it encapsulates a lifetime devoted not just to the art of acting but also to an emphasis on going beyond existing and go on living – even after death. 

Photo: Aj Robibar Memes
Photo: Aj Robibar Memes

Boro Chacha lives on – and through him, lives on Aly Zaker.

Top News

Aly Zaker / Aaj Robibar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

AC dust cover: Essential armour for your cooling companion

7h | Brands
Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

1h | TBS World
Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

3h | TBS Economy
Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

3h | TBS SPORTS
Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

7h | TBS World