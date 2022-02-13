‘Aly Zaker Natuner Utshab 2022’ to feature 5 new theatre performances

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 08:45 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Nagorik Natya Sampradaya, a theatre group, is set to host "Aly Zaker Natuner Utshab 2022" featuring 5 new theatre performances.

The organisation, in association with Mongol Deep Foundation, is arranging the fest for the second time since 2019 in honour of the renowned actor, Late Aly Zaker, reads a press release.

Nagorik Natya Sampradaya has called for theatre performances from five different theatre groups which will be showcased in this year's fest.

According to the media release, the interested participants are invited to send in their applications, enclosed with a summary of their performance and production by 31 March to their office address: Asiatic Centre, House- 63, Road- 7/B, Block- H, Banani, Dhaka-1213.

Email: nagoriknatya.50@gmail.com

 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

