Nagorik Nattyo Sampraday to organise titled “Aly Zaker Shorone Notuner Utshob 2022’

Nagorik Natya Sampraday is going to organise a drama festival with 5 new plays titled "Aly Zaker Shorone Notuner Utshob 2022' in memory of their lifelong member prominent actor Aly Zaker.

From this year, the drama festival supported by Mangaldeep Foundation, will held regularly under the same title to pay tribute to Aly Zaker.

The festival will provide incentive to 5 plays by five drama organisations.

Nagorik Natya Sampraday is calling out for submission of dramas from drama organisations and send the necessary details and summary of the play, by 31 March 2022, to the following address:

Address: Asiatic Centre, house-63, road-7/B, Block-H, Banani, Dhaka-1213

Email: nagoriknatya.50@gmail.com