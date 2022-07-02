War Course memorial book launched

The war course memorial book titled 'Murtir 61 Muktir 71' was unveiled on Saturday at the Liberation War Museum in the capital's Agargaon area.

Major (Retd) Rafiqul Islam, Bir Uttam, MP launched the book virtually.

A training session for 61 selected Bangladeshi youths already trained in some sectors and who were staying in India during the wartime of 1971, was organised to develop them into skilled army officers.

This course held in a location called Murti was named 'First Bangladesh War Course'. Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also took part in this training course.

Rev: Moin