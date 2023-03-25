Bangladesh observing Genocide Day today

The nation is observing the 'Genocide Day' today in remembrance of the brutality carried out by Pakistani Army on the unarmed Bangalees on the black night of 25 March 1971 under the infamous "Operation Searchlight."

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the Genocide Day paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 genocide.

The government has taken elaborate programmes in observance of the day at national level. Different political, social and cultural organizations have also drawn up separate programmes to observe the day with due respect.

As part of the programmes, a one-minute symbolic "blackout" will be observed from 10:30-10:31pm throughout the country, said a press release.

However, key point installations and essential establishments will remain out of the purview of the programme.

Let's get rid of hunger & poverty: PM Hasina vows in Independence Day message

Newspapers have published special supplements on the genocide committed by the Pakistani occupation forces on 25 March 1971.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs is set to organise cultural programmes, including Geeti Natya (musical drama) based on genocide and Liberation War across the country.

Besides, discussions will be held at all educational institutions, including madrasas, where heroic freedom fighters and noted personalities will share their memories with the students.

A discussion meeting will be held at the Liberation War Museum at 9:30am. Rare photos and documentaries on the mass killing will be exhibited on the premises of all city corporations.

President Hamid for building 'Sonar Bangla' to pay respect to 1971 martyrs

Special prayers will be offered at mosques after Zohr prayers and other places of worship will hold separate programmes seeking eternal peace for the martyrs killed on 25 March 1971.

Similar programmes will be organized at the district and upazila levels and Bangladesh missions abroad.  

Parliament on 11 March 2017 unanimously adopted a resolution to observe 25 March as "Gonohotya Dibos" (Genocide Day).

Subsequently, the Cabinet Division at a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair unanimously endorsed the decision on 20 March 2017.

25 March Black Night / Genocide Day, March 25 / 1971 War

