'Targeting right consumers, proper strategy key challenges of digital marketing'

Targeting the right consumers and setting the proper strategies are the major challenges of digital marketing rather than content creation, said Ayman Sadiq, founder and CEO of the 10 Minute School.

Addressing a seminar held in the central auditorium of Brac University on Saturday, he said, "Generating more content does not get you results if you don't know the consumers' tastes. Once you know the consumption pattern, then you can design the right strategy," he said.

He said that being good at research and analysing statistics is also essential to take digital marketing to the expected position, he said at the seminar titled "Digital Marketing in the Current Business World", organised by the Brac University Marketing Association (BUMA), a student platform for business students.

Highlighting the advantages of digital marketing, renowned education entrepreneur Ayman Sadiq said it was possible to see how many people were reached through the content made in the digital sphere, which was not possible in traditional marketing.

However, starting was the main hurdle of digital marketing. Then came other issues like content and so on, he added.

Talking about startups, Ayman Sadiq said those should start with offering a solution to an existing problem in daily life.

Students from different departments attended the seminar while BUMA President Sadique Mohammad Basir and General Secretary Barira Nafisa Zaman moderated the event.

Fabiha Enam, senior lecturer and association advisor, gave Ayman Sadiq a crest of appreciation.

