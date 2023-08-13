ULAB Digital Marketing Club hosts ‘ABC of Band Marketing’

ULAB Digital Marketing Club hosts ‘ABC of Band Marketing’

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh's Digital Marketing Club, in collaboration with "Excellence Bangladesh," organised the second "ABC of Brand Marketing" Marketing Summit on 5 August at the ULAB Campus. 

The event aimed to illuminate the dynamics of brand marketing in the digital era, reads a press release. 

The guest at the event was Dr Shariful Islam Dulu, Fiona Bangladesh Managing Director Kamrul Hasan, Partex Star Group Head Md Syedul Azhar, Excellence Bangladesh Founder and CEO Benjir Abrar.

Dr Shariful Islam Dulu emphasised the creation of familiarity and recognition through effective brand marketing, while Md Syedul Azhar discussed audience-centric strategies for enhanced engagement. 

The event aimed to provide insights into the dynamic world of brand marketing in the digital age.

The summit commenced with a comprehensive exploration of brand modeling and its pivotal role in contemporary business strategies. Attendees delved into strategies for immediate engagement with target audiences, a crucial factor in the success of modern enterprises.
 

