How digital marketing will evolve in the near future

The development of digital marketing in the 2000s and 2010s has revolutionised how companies and brands use technology for marketing. Personalised marketing and search query responses are provided by new methods, which include blogs, internet advertising, display advertising, email marketing, and search engine marketing.

With the evolution of consumer lives and internet consumption, digital marketing has also developed. Digital marketing demands new skills for managing data and designing effective strategies, especially for digital natives who rely on instant information and have more spending power in the workplace.

The rise of digital media has led to a digital revolution, where digital capabilities are integrated into existing systems, resources and capabilities. As a result of Covid-19's effects on company operations, a move toward sophisticated ICT solutions and digital technology has been made to boost productivity and streamline operations.

As of April 2022, there were 5 billion active internet users worldwide, of which 4.65 billion used social media, according to official statistics. Facebook has more than 2.91 billion active users, making it the most popular social network. And the global economy has been impacted by the growing use of digital technologies in daily life.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are enhancing collaboration between employees and technology in terms of serving customers, paving the way for the Fifth Industrial Revolution.

AI and ML are expected to have a substantial impact on personalisation, automation and data analysis through the use of technologies such as chatbots, predictive analytics and dynamic content generation.

Global investments in AI are expected to rise by over 1250% from 2020 to 2028, reaching an estimated $641 billion. Chatbots and AI-enabled conversational agents are increasingly being used in various industries such as retail, banking, education, hospitality, healthcare, and media and entertainment, as they provide a more efficient and personalised experience for users.

Voice search optimisation

The impact of Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) strategies on a firm's brand positioning strategy is significant, especially as these strategies are increasingly applied to mobile, voice search, in-app search and chat room commerce.

Voice search optimisation is crucial in digital marketing, especially for voice-activated devices and virtual assistants like Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Key strategies include understanding natural language, using long-tail keywords, local SEO, mobile optimisation, featuring snippets, schema markup, local business information, conversational content, user intent optimization, FAQs, mobile device optimisation, regular content updates and analytics. The method is highly popular among the younger generation, with 55% using it daily and it is expected to gain even more popularity in the future.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

AR and VR technologies are expected to revolutionise digital marketing by offering immersive experiences like virtual product try-ons, virtual showrooms and interactive advertising. Advancements in alternative reality technologies, including augmented (AR), virtual (VR), and extended (XR) are paving the way for meta-modern customer experiences by incorporating hyper-realistic immersive brand narratives that cater to customer diversity.

Facebook's Metaverse is a digital space where virtual and augmented realities coexist, offering potential opportunities for social commerce and digital marketing though it has yet to be fully utilised. VR's growth almost doubled from 2015 to 2021, suggesting its growing appeal in digital marketing while AR's growth reached 138 billion dollars.

Decentralised marketing

Web 3.0 technologies, such as blockchains, are anticipated to drive decentralised marketing, with a specific emphasis on sustainability, ensuring the origin of products, safeguarding privacy and security and fostering the development of creative digital products. These technologies provide opportunities for sharing information and reconsidering client interaction.

For instance, fashion brand Alexander McQueen uses NFC chips to authenticate the ecological and social sustainability of their production and monitor the contributions made by their supplier chain. This practice enhances brand transparency and encourages the adoption of cleaner manufacturing methods.

Video marketing evolution

OnLine Video (OLV) is a crucial tool for brands to engage with consumers, combining sight, sound and motion. While YouTube is the largest online video platform, traditional creators and new entrants are adding new content options. These services aim to capitalise on consumer behavioural shifts in video content enjoyment, entertainment choices and purchase decisions. Successful online video campaigns require new metrics and adapted traditional video measures.

Privacy concerns and regulation

Privacy concerns, fake news and malicious content on social media platforms have reduced users' trust in advertising and other services. Facebook, a leader in the Social Media Analytics (SMA) space, suffered from privacy violations and gave businesses unauthorised access to user information.

Because of this, marketers are concentrating more on using user-generated content (UGC) for advertising. They do this by encouraging followers to produce a stream of UGC, which fosters brand relationships and promotes engagement and trust.

Ephemeral content

The rise in ephemeral content on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram Stories indicates a shift towards more authentic and temporary content, emphasising real-time engagement. Social Media Today predicts that user-generated content will significantly increase brand website time by 90% in 2022 and beyond, making content marketing and direct-to-consumer marketing even more crucial in 2020, as consumers demand personalised communication from brands who listen.

User-generated content (UGC)

User-generated content (UGC) comprises any textual, data-driven or interactive contributions made by users of online digital platforms, which are autonomously published and shared. It can convey an expressive or communicative impact on an individual.

Personalisation and hyper-targeting

The desire for customised experiences is increasing, and marketers are investigating methods to precisely target their audience with more pertinent and bespoke information. Hyperlocal SEO is a digital marketing strategy that offers significant advantages for small businesses in their early stages. The system employs an algorithmic methodology to provide tailored results. Furthermore, personalised remarketing is an essential digital marketing tactic that motivates customers to make frequent repeat purchases of products and services.

Influencer marketing maturation

Influencer marketing is evolving, with a focus on long-term relationships and the authenticity of influencers. Micro and nano-influencers have gained prominence for their niche audiences. The projected value of influencer marketing is anticipated to reach $15 billion by 2022, with marketers allocating a significant portion of their money, ranging from 20% to 75%, towards influencer-generated content, as exemplified by Estee Lauder.

Other weak signals in digital marketing

The future of social media marketing is poised for a dynamic evolution, introducing an array of innovative strategies. Among them, Automated and Personalised Email Marketing, Marketing Automation Programmatic Advertising, YouTube Shorts, and Facebook and Instagram Reels stand out as captivating platforms for engaging content.

WhatsApp Marketing, Quora Marketing and leveraging People Also Ask (PAA) on search engines showcase a growing trend in diverse outreach. Omni-channel Marketing, Progressive Web Apps and the integration of AI-based weak signals signify a holistic approach, ensuring seamless and personalised customer experiences. As businesses navigate this evolving landscape, these strategies are poised to play pivotal roles in shaping the next phase of digital marketing.

Rajibul Ratul has an MBA in Digital Business and Management from Novia University of Applied Sciences, Vaasa, Finland.

