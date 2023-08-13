A Bangladeshi website for sustainable branding

MAWbiz is a business search engine and digital marketing platform in Bangladesh that offers tools needed for sustainable branding.

The motto of MAWbiz.com.bd is to give all businesses a digital space on web platform. It is a platform for digital ads, deals, festive sales, coupons, flyers, and video ads, reads a press release.

Its core goal is to empower brick and mortar businesses, providing them with an efficient marketing framework appropriate for businesses of the 21st century. The bedrock of MAWbiz lies on three main pillars, sustainable branding, social advancement, and community empowerment through knowledge sharing.

MAWbiz strongly believes in community empowerment through education and it operates a section titled 'eLearning Marketplace'. It's another section 'Community Engagement' that provides a whole range of features that offer productive recreation and are designed to keep the community well informed about social events and other useful updates.

Besides, MAWbiz also presents the first Bangladeshi ethical job portal—'Find Jobs'. It aims to provide the job seekers adequate information about the average market wage, job benefits and other employee rights along with the advertised jobs.

Altogether, MAWbiz is a platform where a business can get a solution for all its digital marketing needs, all the tools needed to be discovered on the virtual space, and all tools needed to build a long-term sustainable brand image. Regular users on the other hand get a unique business search engine offering distinctive options to search, a place to easily get informed about all recent sales, offers, coupons etc., know about community events, find jobs, and enrol in eLearning sessions to learn new skills.

In recognition of their endeavor, MAWbiz recently won the Global Green Business Award 2021, as the "Best Green Business Directory, South Asia", awarded by Acquisition International.

MAWbiz has been ranked as one of the Top 100 Information Technology, Marketing and Advertising Companies in Bangladesh by BestStartup.Asia and among the top 100 content marketing agencies in Bangladesh by themanifest.com.

Recently in 2022, MAWbiz won the prestigious 'Innovation and Excellence Award', put forward by CorporateLiveWare, a British Business Magazine. MAWbiz also got awarded as 'Most Sustainable Branding and Digital Marketing Platform – 2022' by Corporate Vision.