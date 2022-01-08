Smartphone and tab expo ends with overwhelming response

Events

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:39 pm

Related News

Smartphone and tab expo ends with overwhelming response

Nearly 40,000 people visited the 13th edition of the fair

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The three-day "Smartphone and Tab Expo-2022" in the capital concluded Saturday, with the outlets selling a substantial number of devices and a good response from tech-savvy people.

"We have yet to count the total sales at the fair. However, it obviously surpassed our targets," said Abu Abdur Rahman, coordinator of the Expo.

He told The Business Standard that nearly 40,000 people visited the fair that took place at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

"We could not arrange the fair for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In this exhibition, after the gap, we received an overwhelming response from the customers," added Rahman.

This was the 13th edition of the fair, in which 5G-enabled smartphones and the latest technology devices attracted customers.

Various brands, including Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi, Techno, Vivo, Walton, and OnePlus exhibited their devices at the fair, while several stalls and pavilions displayed advanced-feature accessories and gadgets.

The brands drew the attention of customers with discounts of up to Tk50,000 and various gifts. Phone buyers got flasks, T-shirts, backpacks, earbuds and television as gifts.

The phone companies also offered equal monthly payments or EMI facilities to phone buyers on their bank credit cards.

In the three-day event, visitors expressed their interests mostly in fifth-generation devices.

"I came with my friends to the fair to see 5G enabled phones. Finally, I got my desired one at a discounted price," said Tasfia Monir, a university-going student.

She expressed her happiness as she also got a gift from the seller.

State-owned Teletalk, with the technical support of Huawei, provided an overview of the coming 5G technology at the expo to tech-savvy visitors.

School-going visitor Mahi Mahmud was seen trying a virtual reality device at the Teletalk outlet.

"I browsed some advanced technology devices, which facilitate playing high-graphic games," he said, adding 5G technology would make interactive gaming easier.

Muhammad Khan, CEO of the event's organiser Maker Communication, said, "We are very impressed over the response of this edition of the fair. Several 5G enabled smartphones were released at the fair. Visitors got an idea of the new technology."

Economy / Top News

Smartphone and Tab Expo 2022 / ends / good response

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

13h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

13h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

6h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

9h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

9h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka