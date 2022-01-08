Smartphone and tab expo ends with overwhelming response

The three-day "Smartphone and Tab Expo-2022" in the capital concluded Saturday, with the outlets selling a substantial number of devices and a good response from tech-savvy people.

"We have yet to count the total sales at the fair. However, it obviously surpassed our targets," said Abu Abdur Rahman, coordinator of the Expo.

He told The Business Standard that nearly 40,000 people visited the fair that took place at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

"We could not arrange the fair for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In this exhibition, after the gap, we received an overwhelming response from the customers," added Rahman.

This was the 13th edition of the fair, in which 5G-enabled smartphones and the latest technology devices attracted customers.

Various brands, including Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi, Techno, Vivo, Walton, and OnePlus exhibited their devices at the fair, while several stalls and pavilions displayed advanced-feature accessories and gadgets.

The brands drew the attention of customers with discounts of up to Tk50,000 and various gifts. Phone buyers got flasks, T-shirts, backpacks, earbuds and television as gifts.

The phone companies also offered equal monthly payments or EMI facilities to phone buyers on their bank credit cards.

In the three-day event, visitors expressed their interests mostly in fifth-generation devices.

"I came with my friends to the fair to see 5G enabled phones. Finally, I got my desired one at a discounted price," said Tasfia Monir, a university-going student.

She expressed her happiness as she also got a gift from the seller.

State-owned Teletalk, with the technical support of Huawei, provided an overview of the coming 5G technology at the expo to tech-savvy visitors.

School-going visitor Mahi Mahmud was seen trying a virtual reality device at the Teletalk outlet.

"I browsed some advanced technology devices, which facilitate playing high-graphic games," he said, adding 5G technology would make interactive gaming easier.

Muhammad Khan, CEO of the event's organiser Maker Communication, said, "We are very impressed over the response of this edition of the fair. Several 5G enabled smartphones were released at the fair. Visitors got an idea of the new technology."