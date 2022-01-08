Samsung introduces Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung has launched Galaxy S21 FE 5G at the Smartphone and Tab Expo 2022, held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital's Agargaon.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G is the latest offering from Samsung that comes with top-notch features and promises powerful performance along with a 5G network, according to a press release.

The smartphone gives immersive viewing with a 6.4-inch dynamic Amoled 2X Infinity-O display and a refresh rate of 120Hz with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

Equipped with an octa-core processor, Galaxy S21 FE supports 5G network to enable users to experience any adventure.

The phone featured four cameras, including a 32MP fixed-focus f/2.2 selfie shooter, a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP main camera, and an 8MP stabilized 3x tele camera.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G also has a 4,500mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and 132GB of ROM.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G costs TK69,999.

Smartphone users can pre-order this phone at TK64,999 from the Smartphone and Tab Expo and also get free Buds+ as a gift.

While purchasing this phone from the expo, buyers can enjoy an exchange bonus amount of Tk5,000.

Muyeedur Rahman, head of business at Samsung Mobile Bangladesh, said, "We are introducing our latest 5G phone, Galaxy S21 FE to our fans and users who want to reap the benefits of the advanced technology. To make their experience all the more rewarding, Samsung is delighted to come up with offers and discounts."