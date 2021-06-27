WE ‘Entrepreneurship Masterclass’ ends

The last episode and closing ceremony of "Entrepreneurship Masterclass" organised by the Women and e-Commerce forum (​WE) were held recently.

State Minister for Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak presided over the function and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was present as the chief guest.

Education Minister Dipu Moni was present as the guest of honour along with Meher Afroz Chumki MP, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami; Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Syeda Muna Tasneem, CEO of Silk Global and Soumya Basu, CEO and Director of NTV Europe Director Tasfiqul Khan, WE Advisor Kabir Shakib.

Nasima Akter Nisha, Founder and President of WE gave a welcome speech at the event, reads a press release.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in his speech said, "Our government is entrepreneurial friendly. Today's event is a great event for the country. Such initiatives will get all the support of the government in the future as well."

Education Minister Dipu Moni has assured that the masterclasses will be brought under the Diploma Curriculum and these masterclasses running online can start in a format.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP said, "The Women and E-Commerce Forum has grown in size in just two-thirds of the year and has developed into an orderly platform."

Those who have done 6 masterclasses will be given a letter of appreciation. Those who have completed 12 will also be given a certificate.

He added masterclasses of Sheikh Kamal IT Training Incubation Centre can be included in the curriculum of district level institutes.

The Indian High Commissioner said, "We, the Government of India, are very pleased with the progress made by the women of Bangladesh."

Soumya Basu, the founder of the master class, said, "What I have learned is that you can benefit by applying your daily life skills in business. This is my greatest achievement."

WE President Nasima Akter Nisha said, "We would not have been able to make this event a success without the support of these top government officials. As an entrepreneur, we have achieved so much.