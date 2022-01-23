‘Dance Against Corona’: National Dance Festival draws to a close

Splash

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 12:02 pm

Related News

‘Dance Against Corona’: National Dance Festival draws to a close

The event, held at the National Theater Auditorium, featured performances of 75 dance groups

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 12:02 pm
‘Dance Against Corona’: National Dance Festival draws to a close. Photo: Collected
‘Dance Against Corona’: National Dance Festival draws to a close. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, on the occasion of Mujib Centenary and Golden Jubilee of Independence, arranged a 'Dance Against Corona' event. Beginning on 20 January, the three-day long event ended yesterday.

The event, held at the National Theater Auditorium, featured performances of 75 dance groups.

‘Dance Against Corona’: National Dance Festival. Photo: Collected
‘Dance Against Corona’: National Dance Festival. Photo: Collected

K. M. Khalid,State Minister of Cultural Affairs, inaugurated the festival as the Chief Guest. 

‘Dance Against Corona’: National Dance Festival. Photo: Collected
‘Dance Against Corona’: National Dance Festival. Photo: Collected

The festival incorporated around a thousand dancers and 75 directors performing under several genres. This is the first time this many art forms have been performed at a festival. Aside from performing at the National Theater Auditorium, many cultural organisations have arranged performances in their own districts. 

The event was broadcast live from the academy's Facebook page. 

 

‘Dance Against Corona’: National Dance Festival / ends / birth centenary of Bangabandhu / Golden Jubilee of Independence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

6m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

1h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

2h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Sootlee: Giving kalamkari a trendy identity

1h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

16h | Videos
Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

18h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

18h | Videos
Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna