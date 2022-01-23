‘Dance Against Corona’: National Dance Festival draws to a close

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, on the occasion of Mujib Centenary and Golden Jubilee of Independence, arranged a 'Dance Against Corona' event. Beginning on 20 January, the three-day long event ended yesterday.

The event, held at the National Theater Auditorium, featured performances of 75 dance groups.

‘Dance Against Corona’: National Dance Festival. Photo: Collected

K. M. Khalid,State Minister of Cultural Affairs, inaugurated the festival as the Chief Guest.

The festival incorporated around a thousand dancers and 75 directors performing under several genres. This is the first time this many art forms have been performed at a festival. Aside from performing at the National Theater Auditorium, many cultural organisations have arranged performances in their own districts.

The event was broadcast live from the academy's Facebook page.