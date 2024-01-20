'Khadi Fest 2024' - A Historic Monument of Bangladesh

The Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB) organized a monumental Khadi festival, featuring an exhibition and fashion show on 19-20 January 2024.

The theme of the event was 'Khadi: The Future Fabric Show,' reads a press release.

This remarkable event was made possible with the support of Maya as the title sponsor, BGMEA as powered by, HSBC, Berger, Rupayan Group, and Buy Here Now as co-sponsors.

The festival showcased the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh, highlighting Khadi as the fabric of the future and a symbol of sustainable fashion.

The two-day event featured a captivating runway show, where Bangladeshi designers unveiled future fashion trends in fabric and innovative products. The event also celebrated the skilful craftsmanship of artisans who intricately designed handmade Khadi outfits and other accessories.

Day 1 Designers: Jakia & Maysha, Abir & Tajbir, Faiza Ahmed, Tenzing Chakma, Ibalarihun, Afsana Ferdousi, Imam Hassan, Sadia Rashid Chowdhury, Abhisek Roy.

Day 2 Designers: Shaibal Saha, Charlee, Maheen Khan, Shah Rukh Amin, Kuhu, Nawshin Khair, Sayantan Sarkar, Lipi Khandker, Chandana Dewan, showcased their collections to a diverse and enthusiastic audience.

In the Exhibition Zone, 35 Bangladeshi exhibitors displayed their innovative collections. Visitors had the opportunity to explore a wide range of accessories made from Khadi, contributing to the industry's progress towards sustainability in fashion.

"We are delighted to be part of a movement that embraces nature, beauty and local culture. Khadi has been part of Bengal for centuries. It is sustainable and it speaks of people. Hoping festivals as such will bring awareness of our local, indigenous products and will promote artisans." said Ms Milon Chisim, Owner of the Tribal Crafts.

In seminar sessions, industry experts shared valuable insights into the role of Khadi in sustainable practices and ethical fashion.

The President of BGMEA, Mr. Faruque Hassan states, "I am delighted to witness the Khadi Fest 2024, an event that not only celebrates our rich cultural heritage but also underscores the potential of Khadi as a sustainable and eco-friendly fabric in the fashion industry. The collaboration between BGMEA and the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh for this festival signifies our commitment to supporting initiatives that promote ethical and environmentally conscious practices.

This festival serves as a testament to the creativity of our designers and the craftsmanship of our artisans, showcasing the immense potential Khadi holds in shaping the future of the textile industry."

Dr Jesmin Zaman, head of Marketing, at Square Toiletries Ltd shared that, "Maya – the natural wellness brand from Square Group has taken the pride to join this initiative to preserve and patronise the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship.

Khadi is celebrated for its eco-friendly production processes, through handcrafted techniques that minimize environmental impact. Similarly, MAYA's commitment to natural ingredients signifies an eco-conscious approach, avoiding harmful chemicals that can harm the consumer and the environment."

Maheen Khan, president of, the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh, stated, "Khadi Fest 2024 not only celebrates our cultural heritage but also serves as a platform to propel the fashion industry towards a more sustainable future."

For further updates, please follow the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB) on Facebook and Instagram.