Qrius organises Eid '23 Fashion Show

Qrius has organised Eid '23 Fashion Show and held a grand inauguration for their 5th outlet at Jamuna Future Park.

The event took place on 1 April at the East Court Premises of Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka, reads a press release.

The purpose of the event was to showcase their newest and exclusive Eid collections, and to announce their grand opening at the Jamuna Future Park where the public will get a better idea about their designs.

The new outlet was inaugurated by Dekko Legacy Group Chairman Shahadat Hossain Kiron and Nilufar Hossain along with the top officials of Dekko Legacy Group and Qrius, and distinguished guests.

Later, in the fashion show they presented Kids, Ethnic, Western Casuals and Classics in four queues.

According to QRIUS Chief Operating Officer Bishwajit Roy, "Qrius has had a great journey these years and it is evolving each and every moment. We have been working with so many talented heads and I am optimistic that we will come up with flying colours."

Qrius is working with a group of prominent designers around the country who have had their magic touch in its growth.

The Designer Head of Classic Wear, Chandra Shekhar Shaha, one of the pathfinders in modern crafting and designing in Bangladesh, said, "This Eid we have come up with the famous 'Wajed Ali Shah Panjabi Ensembles' which depicts age old motifs through our craftsmanship."

Handcrafted silk sarees and 'ADAMO' panjabi ranges are supreme and elegant collections that signifies the whole Eid Ensembles.

Besides that, vibrant coloured silk panjabis and sarees in heavy embroidery have made a great combination this year.

Bearing the summertime in mind, Qrius has also curated pure cotton collections with intricate detailing which will provide smartness and comfort at the same time.

Besides the traditional outfits, Qrius will be showcasing its exotic and fabulous western collections that are stylish and comfortable at the same time. Handwork, unconventional patterns and prints on tops and dresses are the main attraction of these collections.