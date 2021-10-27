UK roadshow to focus on FDI, capital market

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 10:24 pm

UK roadshow to focus on FDI, capital market

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 10:24 pm
UK roadshow to focus on FDI, capital market

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) will organise a roadshow in the United Kingdom in the first week of November to attract more portfolio and foreign direct investments. 

"We are arranging a roadshow in the United Kingdom to get more investments. We want to focus on foreign direct investment (FDI) and the capital market," Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, said on Wednesday. 

"We are going to arrange a summit for two reasons – to present our achievement in the past decade and to create interest of people in investing in Bangladesh." 

He came up with the remarks at a press conference held on the occasion of the roadshow to be held on 4 November on "Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnership".  

The securities regulator will later hold a roadshow on "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Trade and Investment Potentials in Bangladesh" in Manchester. 

BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam has urged non-resident Bangladeshis living in the UK to invest in the capital market for a maximum return.  

"Bangladesh needs more international investment for the development of major sectors. In this case, we urge UK entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh," said the BSEC chairman. 

"We have a long-time friendship with the country as a big business partner. A large number of Bangladeshis live in that country."

