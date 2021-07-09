Sukuk trustees to enjoy tax waiver

Stocks

Reyad Hossain
09 July, 2021, 12:00 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 12:03 am

Related News

Sukuk trustees to enjoy tax waiver

Transactions between Sukuk’s SPV and originator to be exempted from source taxes

Reyad Hossain
09 July, 2021, 12:00 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 12:03 am
Sukuk trustees to enjoy tax waiver

In a bid to popularise Sukuk, a form of Shariah-compliant asset-backed securities, the government is going to announce an income tax waiver for the special purpose vehicle (SPV) entities that work as the trustee of Sukuks.

Also, all transactions between the originator and SPV of Sukuks would enjoy a waiver from source taxes, according to a draft statutory regulatory order prepared by the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

In asset-backed securities, SPV owns and works as the trustee of the underlying assets bought with the investors' money, while the originator remains as the beneficiary and user of the assets in exchange for a predefined rent over the agreed period.

Once the originator hands over the assets to the SPV, which works as the trustee of the Sukuk, and finally, as soon as the originator pays the investors back, the SPV hands over the asset to the originator.

The entire process includes many big transactions, asset transfers only for the purpose of securitisation and liquidation later which were in need of a waiver from the traditional taxes, said Ershad Hossain, managing director of City Bank Capital Resources, a leading local merchant bank advising and arranging a Tk3,000 crore Sukuk being originated by Beximco Ltd.

Earlier, in the national budget for this fiscal year, the government waived the 4% capital gain tax on the transfer of the underlying assets of Sukuk and the two waivers together would help reduce the cost of Sukuk, said Hossain.

Still, the assets, especially project properties, are still subject to very high registration costs and stamp duties that need to be addressed sooner, he said.

"The processing cost should be nominal to popularise the new securities the Bangladesh economy needs too much at this moment," the bond expert added.     

Since Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam joined the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) as its chairman in May last year, the regulator has been working to inspire Sukuk so that capital intensive projects get financed by bond investors at home and abroad.

The BSEC has already approved the Beximco Sukuk that would support the company to build its solar power infrastructures and expand textile facilities.

Also, the Bangladesh Bank issued a Tk8,000 crore Sukuk earlier this year which was originated by the government to finance its safe water project.

Economy / Top News

Sukuk / trustees / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

4h | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

4h | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

4h | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh