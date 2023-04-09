Pragati Insurance declares 30% dividend for 2022

Pragati Insurance has declared a 30% dividend for its shareholders for 2022, of which 25% will be provided in cash and 5% in the stock.

Earlier in the previous year, the insurer had paid a 35% cash dividend to its shareholders.

After its board of directors meeting on Sunday, the dividend declaration was disclosed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website.

According to the disclosure, the insurer has reported earnings per share (EPS) of Tk5.65, which was Tk5.72.

The net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk59.01 and the net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) Tk6.84 for the year ended 31 December 2022, which was Tk57.32 and Tk12.09 respectively for year that ended on 31 December 2021.

The annual general meeting (AGM) of Pragati Insurance will be held on 8 June through the digital platform and to identify shareholders, the record date has been fixed on 10 May.