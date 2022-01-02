Nialco Alloys approves 10% cash dividend 

Stocks

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 06:47 pm

Related News

Nialco Alloys approves 10% cash dividend 

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 06:47 pm
Nialco Alloys approves 10% cash dividend 

The shareholders of Nialco Alloys Ltd have approved a 10% cash dividend for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The approval was made at the company's 10th annual general meeting (AGM) presided over by its Chairman Mohammad Kamal Uddin Ahmed on Thursday.

Its Managing Director Gazi Mukarram Ali Chowdhury, Director Matin Uddin Ahmed along with the company's advisor and senior officials participated in the online general meeting.

Nialco Alloys is the first listed SME company whose shares are traded on the small-cap companies' platform of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The company is also waiting to get into the same platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) following its application for DSE approval in August 2021.

At the AGM, the Nialco chairman answered questions from shareholders alongside presenting his analysis and views of the market potential of non-ferrous metals.

Starting in 2011, Nialco Alloys manufactures high-grade Bronze and Brass Ingots including phosphorus bronze, leaded bronze, aluminum bronze, manganese bronze, sand cast brass, high tensile brass, die-cast brass, master alloys and phosphorus copper conforming to various international standards.

Nialco Alloys

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

47m | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

7h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

8h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

8h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

7m | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

12m | Videos
How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

12m | Videos
Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report