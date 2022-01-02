Nialco Alloys approves 10% cash dividend 

The shareholders of Nialco Alloys Ltd have approved a 10% cash dividend for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The approval was made at the company's 10th annual general meeting (AGM) presided over by its Chairman Mohammad Kamal Uddin Ahmed on Thursday.

Its Managing Director Gazi Mukarram Ali Chowdhury, Director Matin Uddin Ahmed along with the company's advisor and senior officials participated in the online general meeting.

Nialco Alloys is the first listed SME company whose shares are traded on the small-cap companies' platform of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The company is also waiting to get into the same platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) following its application for DSE approval in August 2021.

At the AGM, the Nialco chairman answered questions from shareholders alongside presenting his analysis and views of the market potential of non-ferrous metals.

Starting in 2011, Nialco Alloys manufactures high-grade Bronze and Brass Ingots including phosphorus bronze, leaded bronze, aluminum bronze, manganese bronze, sand cast brass, high tensile brass, die-cast brass, master alloys and phosphorus copper conforming to various international standards.