Beximco Synthetics extends share surrender time to 30 May

Stocks

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 08:04 pm

Related News

Beximco Synthetics extends share surrender time to 30 May

As per BSEC directives for the company to exit the bourses, its shares have been suspended in the stock market since 8 September last year

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 08:04 pm
Beximco Synthetics extends share surrender time to 30 May

Beximco Synthetics Ltd extended the share surrender time till 30 May 2022 for delisting its 55,778,623 ordinary shares.

The company failed to meet the previous deadline of 28 April, because its submission of relevant documents was incomplete.

In January this year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) gave approval to the company to buy its ordinary shares back from general shareholders at a face value of Tk10 each.

In September last year, the company's board of directors decided to wind up the company and delist it from the stock exchanges.

As per BSEC directives for the company to exit the bourses, its shares have been suspended in the stock market since 8 September last year.

Currently, general shareholders, including institutional and foreign investors, hold 55,778,623 shares of Beximco Synthetics.

The company has been incurring losses since 2013 and has failed to provide any dividends to shareholders since then.

Beximco Synthetics was incorporated as a public limited company in 1990 with the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC).

It was mainly engaged in the production and sale of Drawn Texturised Yarn (DTY), a type of polyester yarn. 

It was listed with the stock exchanges in 1993, and launched manufacturing operations in 1994.

In the company's annual report for fiscal 2020-21, its Chairman, ASF Rahman, said there has been a sizeable demand for DTY since the inception of the company which made good profits and regularly declared dividends for 18 years till 2013 without any interruption.

But from 2013 onwards, it could not declare any dividends because the company's business was repeatedly hampered by the government reducing import duties on DTY.

Consequently, the company could not maintain its targeted production and profitability and eventually fell into losses.

Shares of the company traded below face value for a number of years and the company soon had to cease production and close down its plant.

Top News

Beximco synthetics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

6h | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

1d | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

4d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

6h | Videos
Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

12h | Videos
Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

1d | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes