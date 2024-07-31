Bata Shoe Bangladesh profit drops 38% in Apr-Jun

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange, where the shoe maker filed its second quarter financial statement, its revenue fell by 19% to Tk261 crore during the second quarter against the previous same time

Bata Shoe Company Bangladesh reported that its net profit plunged 38% to Tk18.78 crore in the April-June quarter of this year as the sales value declined because of the low demand driven by the high inflation.

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange, where the shoe maker filed its second quarter financial statement, its revenue fell by 19% to Tk261 crore during the second quarter against the previous same time.

At the end of the first half of this year, its total revenue stood at Tk542 crore, which was 4% lower from the previous year, while the net profit fell by 15% year-on-year to Tk37 crore.

Its share price was Tk948 on Wednesday, which was 0.50% higher from the previous session.

 

