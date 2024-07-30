Shareholders approve Bata's 435% cash dividend for the year 2023

The 52nd Annual General Meeting of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited was held through a digital platform on Monday, 29 July 2024 at 11.00 am, reads a press release. 

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman Rajeev Gopalakrishnan. 

At the meeting, the shareholders approved for the year 2023 audited financial statements and 435% cash dividend on paid-up capital. Out of 435% dividend, 105% is final and 330% an interim dividend which was already paid.

Among others Directors Mr. Debabrata Mukherjhee Managing Director, Mr. Shaibal Sinha Director, Ms. Rupali Haque Chowdhury Independent Director, Mr. Elias Ahmed FCMA, Finance Director, and Mr. Riajur Reza Muhammad Faisal FCS, Company Secretary also attended the meeting. In conclusion, the Chairman conveyed his sincere thanks to the valued shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees, and the Government for their continued support extended to the Company.

 

