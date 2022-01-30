SME Foundation disburses TK300cr CMSME loans

Economy

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 05:25 pm

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Foundation has disbursed Tk300 crore in loans among Cottage, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (CMSME) under the government-announced second stimulus package. 

Some 3,106 enterprises received the loans during the first four and half months of the current fiscal year.

The foundation also met the yearly disbursement target of Tk200 crore with six months in hand. It disbursed Tk200 crore in loans among 2,181 traders between October and December 2021 through 19 banks and financial institutions. 

The government announced a stimulus package of Tk1,500 crore in the second phase to provide loans among marginal CMSME traders in simple and limited interest.

Of the amount, SME Foundation got the allotment of Tk300 crore to disburse among the CMSME traders.

SME Foundation / CMSME loan disbursement target

