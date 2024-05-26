Salina Mahbub: A woman thriving in the male-dominated C&F industry

C&F (clearing and forwarding) agents play a crucial role in the world of international trade, handling the movement of goods for exports and imports. This demanding profession often requires working around the clock, navigating customs and ports, and managing depots.

While the industry is primarily male-dominated, Salina Mahbub stands as an exception, carving her path as a successful C&F entrepreneur running the business for over a decade.

Her company, Zareen Enterprise, has handled the clearance of stones used for the construction of the Padma Bridge, one of the country's largest infrastructure projects. The company also regularly handles shipments for various companies, including SNS Group and Apex Group. Currently, it handles an average of 30-40 import-export consignments per month.

Salina Mahbub recently shared her life's journey and business experiences with The Business Standard, highlighting her struggles and achievements as an exceptional female entrepreneur in the C&F industry.

"My father passed away in 1992 when I was in the 9th grade. Despite this setback, I completed my SSC in 1993 and HSC in 1995. Even after I got married in 1996, I simultaneously enrolled in honours studies," she said.

Balancing her family and studies, she secured a job at Maersk Line in 2001, starting her career as an operation and equipment manager. The job was demanding, but she continued her education and completed her Masters in Economics in 2002. She further pursued her education and earned an MBA in Finance from Premier University in 2008.

After the birth of her second child in 2011, it became increasingly difficult to manage both her job and family life and she eventually decided to quit.

"However, being a stay-at-home mother did not feel fulfilling. I felt like education and work experience were going to waste. I experienced an identity crisis," said Salina.

Venture into the C&F industry

Drawing upon her ten years of work experience, Salina decided to venture into her own business. She saw entrepreneurship as an opportunity to work independently and maintain a better work and family balance.

In 2013, Salina decided to pursue a career in the C&F industry and took the exam to become a registered C&F agent at Pangaon Customs House. Despite passing the written exam, Salina said that she faced discrimination due to her gender during the viva voce.

"Noting my gender, the viva board members questioned my ability to handle the demanding nature of the job, which often requires working late nights, dealing with customs and ports, and running around depots. I told them about my relevant experience from the previous job, where I managed and directed operations, including container movement, depot management, staffing, and handling empty containers," Salina said.

The examiners expressed their doubts, stating that her previous job involved desk work and phone monitoring, while C&F work required physical presence and running around.

"Despite my excellent performance in the written exam, they used these excuses to initially reject my application. Undeterred, I applied for a C&F license at the Customs Bond Comissionarate in Segunbagicha," she continued.

She excelled in the exam, securing the highest marks. However, during the viva, she faced similar questions about her ability to handle the demands of the job. Drawing upon her previous experience and answering their questions confidently, she eventually received her license.

She then obtained a reference license and became registered at the Custom House, Chattogram. This involved taking another written and oral exam. With her licenses in hand, Salina began her C&F business in full force.

Business growth and challenges of gender bias

Salina highlighted the flexibility of her business compared to a traditional job. She can manage her business from anywhere, whether it is her office or home. She directs her staff from home, and they handle the tasks. When necessary, she visits the port, customs, or depots to oversee operations.

To manage her business in Chattogram, she made her husband her managing partner, enabling him to handle official matters when needed. Her husband had prior experience in small-scale import-export businesses and joined her company to assist with C&F operations.

"In the C&F industry, one must deal with everyone from senior customs officials to port authorities, truck drivers, and security guards to ensure the importer's goods reach their destination. My husband plays a crucial role in managing these interactions," she further said.

Salina recalled that their business grew steadily over the years, particularly during 2019, 2020, and 2021. During that period, they handled an average of 60-65 import-export consignments per month.

However, due to the dollar crisis and various national and international economic challenges, imports and exports have declined since 2022, affecting their business, Salina said.

Despite her success, Salina acknowledged the challenges faced by women in the industry. Many importers and exporters initially question their ability to handle the job effectively. However, those who have worked with her have expressed satisfaction with Zerina Enterprise's services. Most of their clients are regular customers.

"Female entrepreneurs still face discrimination in customs offices and ports. Port authorities and customs houses still exclude female entrepreneurs from meetings related to C&F businesses and fail to provide them with equal respect and opportunities," Selena alleged.

Chattogram Customs Agents Association General Secretary Quazi Mahmud Imam Bilu said that there are almost no women entrepreneurs in the sector, therefore, female entrepreneurs are not considered separately.

"Moreover, executive committee members get priority in meetings between C&F agents and customs or port officials. If any female entrepreneurs participate in the elections, it will create a platform for them to talk about their opportunities and benefits," he told The Business Standard.