Bangladesh needs stronger foothold in IAF

We are very proud to have hosted the 37th International Apparel Federation (IAF) convention in Dhaka on the occasion of its 50 years' celebration, which is a historic moment for BGMEA and BKMEA.

In the coming days, we Bangladeshi apparel manufacturers are committed to actively remain engaged with the IAF, the largest platform of global apparel manufacturers.

As a leading association of apparel manufacturers in Bangladesh, the BGMEA wants to increase its involvement in the IAF to brand Bangladesh in the global arena.

We also encourage the leading manufacturers to become a member of IAF, which offers membership to individuals as well. This will open up more opportunities for them and help them brand Bangladesh to a wider audience.

Until now the IAF was a platform led by manufacturers, but, we are now trying to on board the leading global retailers so that any disputes between the suppliers or manufacturers and the retailers can be sorted more effectively on the IAF platform.

I think we need a stronger footing in IAF to brand Bangladesh internationally. That's the reason we are encouraging the onboarding of retailers, individual manufacturers, fashion institutes, fashion designers and all stakeholders of the industry.

We want all industry stakeholders including the retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to enjoy equal bargaining power, which is currently dominated by the buyers and retailers.

Being the second largest apparel exporter in the world, today, Bangladesh is probably one of the safest and cleanest apparel manufacturing countries. We offer the best sustainable solution to our valued clients.

Bangladesh has by far the highest number of green garment factories in the world. US Green Building Council (USGBC) certified a total of 177 green factories of which 58 are platinum rated. 41 out of the world's top 100 garment factories are in Bangladesh. 8 out of top global 10 LEED certified factories are located in Bangladesh, and the country is the home to 48 out of top 100 LEED certified factories in the world. Moreover, 550 more factories are in the pipeline for certification.

The apparel industry is a time tested industry, which has made commendable progress in the area of sustainability, especially workers wellbeing and industrial relations in the last decade.

Buyers appreciate our progress in sustainability but there is a cost involved in it which they are not willing to pay. They say that the end consumers are not yet ready to pay the additional price for the sustainable product.

We think there is scope for us to work in this area from the IAF platform. We need to create awareness among the end consumers with the goal to leave a better planet for our next generation.

We are not only confined to basic approaches of sustainability, we are also giving importance to other advanced areas, such as circularity. We have pledged to increase the sustainable material mix by 50% in line with Sustainable Development Goal 12 – ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns – by 2030.

The Circular Economy in Bangladesh's Apparel Industry (CREATE) project has been launched to investigate the circular economy transition in global apparel value chains linked with Bangladesh's apparel industry and develop effective policies.

Energy efficiency, renewable energy and carbon footprint reduction have been one of the core areas of concern for the BGMEA. Therefore, investments in renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies have become imperative throughout the industry.

The BGMEA has set a target to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and energy consumption by 30% by 2030 and reduce deforestation by 30% within the same deadline.

We also must continue the momentum we have achieved in sustainability, but first and foremost we need to upgrade our business model.

Challenges were, are and will be there, but our hopes are high. We will be able to continue the sector's indomitable march forward where the industrial sector will play a lead role toward our envisioned economic development.

What we need most is to intensify our collaborative efforts and let's find where we can add value to sustainable fashion.

Faruque Hassan is President of BGMEA and Director of IAF