Parliament opens budget session

The budget session of the Parliament begun Wednesday with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

This is the 23rd session of the 11th Parliament.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is scheduled to present the national budget for the FY2023-24 on Thursday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin summoned the 23rd session (Budget Session) of the Parliament exercising power bestowed upon him by Article 72(1) of the Constitution.

The budget session started at 5:05pm.

On 11 May, the National Economic Council (NEC) approved a Tk263,000 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next fiscal year (FY24) making highest allocation of Tk75,945 crore (28.88% of allocation) in the transport and communication sector.

Out of the original ADP allocation, Tk1,69,000 crore will be drawn from the local sources while Tk94,000 crore will come from the foreign sources.

In 2022, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed Tk678,064 crore national budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the House.