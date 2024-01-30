12th parliament goes into maiden session

Bangladesh

UNB
30 January, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 03:31 pm

12th parliament goes into maiden session

President Mohammed Shahabuddin convened the first parliament session of 2024, exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Article 72 (1) of the Constitution

UNB
30 January, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 03:31 pm
Aerial view of the Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Aerial view of the Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The maiden session of the 12th parliament began at 3pm on Tuesday (30 January) with Deputy Speaker Shamshul Huq Tuku in the chair.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin convened the first parliament session of 2024, exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

Out of 299 seats in the 12th parliamentary election, Awami League won 223, Jatiya Party 11, Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), and Bangladesh Kalyan Party one each, and independent candidates 62 seats.

Fifty-eight of the victorious independent candidates were ruling party leaders.

