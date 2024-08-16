Lawyer who threw eggs at Anisul, Salman dies in accident on Padma Bridge

Bangladesh

UNB
16 August, 2024, 01:30 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 01:35 am

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Lawyer Injamul Haque Seemon, who threw eggs at Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman in court, died in a motorcycle accident on the Padma Bridge on Thursday,

Shariatpur Padma Bridge South Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Shariful Alam confirmed the matter.

The incident occurred near the toll plaza of the Padma Bridge in Shariatpur's Jajira.

The OC Alam said that the two friends were on their way to Injamul's village home in Vederganj. Around 2:00pm, they entered the Padma Bridge. 

Injamul and his friend Atiq Islam were crossing the bridge on a motorcycle, live streaming on Facebook. During the broadcast, they lost control, leading to the accident.

Injamul, 35, was a resident of Bashatala, East Mridha Kandi, Shariatpur, and a lawyer at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court. He was also involved with the Dhaka Metropolitan North Jubo Dal.

At the time of the accident, Injamul was riding the motorcycle, while Atiq was the passenger. Atiq, also a lawyer, was injured and later taken to Dhaka for treatment.

Injamul led a group of lawyers in a protest at the Dhaka CMM court, where they threw eggs and shoes at Anisul and Salman.

