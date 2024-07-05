Padma Bridge is outcome of Sheikh Hasina's commitment: Quader

BSS
05 July, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 09:25 pm

Padma Bridge is outcome of Sheikh Hasina's commitment: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

Padma Bridge is the "golden crop" of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's commitment to the country's people, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (5 July).

"Her courage and foresight are our greatest assets. Even in crisis, she goes ahead without fear," he told a citizens' rally organised at Mawa end of the Padma Bridge in Munshiganj this afternoon.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared in the national parliament that Bangladesh would build the Padma Bridge with its own finance if the World Bank does not finance in the Padma Bridge project.

When the first span of the Padma Bridge was installed on 29 September 2017, Sheikh Hasina was in New York, US, he said.

When asked to wait for her to install the first span, she told that the work of the Padma Bridge would not stop for a single minute for her, Quader said.

He said Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, took visionary steps to prevent riverbank erosion of the Padma amid strong currents.

The road transport and bridges minister said they wanted to name the Padma Bridge after Sheikh Hasina, while the demand was raised in parliament too.

"Many people from all over Bangladesh also raised such demand but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she would not use her name in any way. The bridge will be named after the river Padma," Quader said.

"Your name [Sheikh Hasina] has been mixed with the Padma Bridge. As long as the Padma Bridge remains, Sheikh Hasina's name will be uttered with pride," he said.

The minister said Sheikh Hasina moves forward fearlessly even in the crisis and she never bows down to anyone.

"She [Sheikh Hasina] made us more proud, brought the nation out of poverty and removed darkness," he added.

