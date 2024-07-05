Padma Bridge takes nation to dignified global position: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 07:53 pm

Related News

Padma Bridge takes nation to dignified global position: PM Hasina

Now the people of Bangladesh can move with pride in the international arena after the decision of Padma Bridge construction, she said

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 07:53 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (5 July) said the completion of Padma Bridge construction with own funds has taken the nation to a dignified position in the world as it changed the mindset of the international community towards the country.

"Now the people of Bangladesh can move with pride in the international arena after the decision of Padma Bridge construction with our own funds and after the construction of this bridge. It is the biggest achievement," she said.

The premier said this while addressing a civic rally in Munshiganj on the occasion of the closing ceremony of Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She said the mindset of those who earlier used to show often superior high-handedness and attitude that Bangladesh can't move without them has changed.

"This Padma Bridge is the structure of our pride……Now the people honour Bangladesh in the international arena, when its name is heard. The people of Bangladesh have been elevated to a dignified position," she added.

The prime minister expressed her firm conviction that the country would be transformed as a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh through socio-economic development by 2041.

"We'll continue to move forward at an irresistible pace overcoming all obstacles, no matter how many barriers come in the way.  We'll take Bangladesh forward by implementing the ideals of the Father of the Nation (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman)," she said.

Top News

Sheikh Hasina / Padma Bridge / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

9h | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

11h | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

11h | Mode
An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

22h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

23h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

1d | Videos
Putin-Xi is in Conference to strengthen anti-Western alliance

Putin-Xi is in Conference to strengthen anti-Western alliance

35m | Videos