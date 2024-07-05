Padma Bridge takes nation to dignified global position: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (5 July) said the completion of Padma Bridge construction with own funds has taken the nation to a dignified position in the world as it changed the mindset of the international community towards the country.

"Now the people of Bangladesh can move with pride in the international arena after the decision of Padma Bridge construction with our own funds and after the construction of this bridge. It is the biggest achievement," she said.

The premier said this while addressing a civic rally in Munshiganj on the occasion of the closing ceremony of Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project.

She said the mindset of those who earlier used to show often superior high-handedness and attitude that Bangladesh can't move without them has changed.

"This Padma Bridge is the structure of our pride……Now the people honour Bangladesh in the international arena, when its name is heard. The people of Bangladesh have been elevated to a dignified position," she added.

The prime minister expressed her firm conviction that the country would be transformed as a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh through socio-economic development by 2041.

"We'll continue to move forward at an irresistible pace overcoming all obstacles, no matter how many barriers come in the way. We'll take Bangladesh forward by implementing the ideals of the Father of the Nation (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman)," she said.