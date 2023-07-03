Inflation falls slightly to 9.74% in June

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 06:20 pm

The country had recorded an inflation rate of 9.94% in May, the highest in a decade, according to the BBS data.

People queue to buy rice from the OMS truck sale point. The photo was taken at Mohammadpur in the capital recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
People queue to buy rice from the OMS truck sale point. The photo was taken at Mohammadpur in the capital recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The monthly inflation rate has slightly fallen to 9.74% in June, a drop of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, according to data released today by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The country recorded an inflation rate of 9.94% in May, the highest in a decade, according to the BBS data.

Food inflation ‍stood at 9.73% in June, an increase from 9.24% in May, while non-food inflation hit 9.6%, down from 9.96% the previous month.

 

