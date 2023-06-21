Efforts underway to control inflation: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that all out government efforts are underway to control rising inflation.

She said this while addressing the press about the outcome of her recent visits to Switzerland and Qatar on Wednesday (21 June).

The premier said that the Covid-19 pandemic dealt the first blow to the country's economy and then the Russia-Ukraine War made things worse.

The whole world is now suffering. Prices of all commodities, in every country, have gone up. Bangladesh is a small country with a large population with not enough arable lands, she added.

"Although we have ensured food security we don't have much control over the prices of products that are imported," the prime minister furthered.