GDP in taka or dollars represent the same reality

Several stories in the media have recently drawn attention to the "weaker" value of GDP per capita measured in dollars, expressing concern that exchange rate depreciation syphons off output growth. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Let me illustrate with an extraordinarily simple example. Imagine an economy that produces only one good, let's say jackfruit. Suppose in 2023 this economy produced 100 jackfruits. To simplify further, let us assume no intermediate goods such as fertiliser are used to produce jackfruit. The value of jackfruit and the "value added" in jackfruit are therefore the same.

Suppose each jackfruit sold for Tk100 in 2023. So, the nominal GDP was 100 jackfruits times Tk100 per jackfruit = Tk10,000 in our hypothetical economy in 2023. Let's suppose the base year is also 2023, thus making the real GDP (measured in constant 2023 prices) the same as the nominal GDP in 2023. Suppose the exchange rate was Tk99.46/$. Thus, GDP in dollars in 2023 was $100.54 (Tk10,000 divided by Tk99.46/$).

Now suppose in 2024 this economy produced 106 jackfruits and the price increased to Tk110 per jackfruit. The nominal GDP is therefore Tk11,660, implying a nominal GDP growth of 16.6%. However, if we value 2024 production of jackfruits in constant 2023 price of Tk100 per piece, the real GDP is Tk10,600, implying a real GDP growth of 6%. This reflects the simple fact that the economy produced 6 more jackfruits in 2024 relative to 2023.

Assume now that the exchange rate depreciated from Tk99.46/$ in 2023 to Tk109.97/$ in 2024. The value of nominal GDP in 2024, measured in dollars, is therefore $106, implying only 6% nominal growth, compared with 16.6% nominal growth when measured in taka. Exchange rate depreciation erased 16.6% - 6% = 10.6% nominal growth. Did it destroy any jackfruit the economy produced? Obviously not!

A good, albeit far less than perfect, analogy is that 40 degrees Celsius is as hot as 104 degrees Fahrenheit, not an iota more or less. The two differ only in units of measurement. The reason it is far less than perfect is that the relationship between Celsius and Fahrenheit is forever fixed. Not so for the relationship between currencies.

Notice the price of jackfruit in dollars was 1.005 (Tk100/Tk 99.46/$) per piece in 2023. Suppose this economy exported 10 jackfruits at this price, earning $10.05 in export revenues in 2023. Recall the price of jackfruit increased to Tk110 per piece and the exchange rate depreciated to Tk109.97/$ in 2024. So, the dollar price of jackfruit is $1.00027 in 2024, about 0.5% lower per piece than in 2023. Suppose because of the lower price, export increased to 11 jackfruits in 2024, hence fetching $11 in export revenues, compared with $10.05 in 2023. This is a real change, not just a change in the unit of measurement.

