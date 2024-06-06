GDP growth target set at 6.75% for FY25

Budget

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 04:05 pm

Related News

GDP growth target set at 6.75% for FY25

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 04:05 pm
Graphics: TBS
Graphics: TBS

The government is optimistic that the country's GDP growth will be 6.75% for fiscal year 2024-25, nearly one percentage point higher than the outgoing year.

This projection comes despite a contractionary monetary budget, with an eye towards taming inflation.

Recently, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics projected that GDP will grow at 5.82% for the current fiscal year, down from the 7.5% projected in the budget. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But after a review, the finance ministry lowered the target to 6.5%.

With an eye towards battling inflation, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali unveiled a TkTk 7,97,000 crore national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. 

He presented the budget before the Parliament today (6 June). 

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had given the nod to the size of the budget.

The latest budget is contractionary, with a lowered GDP growth of 6.9%. 

Usually, the size of a new budget increases by 10% to 12% compared to the current year's budget, but this time it will increase by less than 8%. 

This is the 54th budget of the country. 

 

Economy

GDP / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

6h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

9h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

19m | Videos
Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

39m | Videos
What is in this budget

What is in this budget

59m | Videos
Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget

Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget

9h | Videos