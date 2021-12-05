Five state banks register 8.89% bad debt recovery against target

Economy

Sakhawat Prince
05 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 10:35 pm

Related News

Five state banks register 8.89% bad debt recovery against target

The banks are responsible for around 42% of Tk1 lakh crore defaulted loans

Sakhawat Prince
05 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Five state-owned banks collectively recouped Tk151 crore from their written-off loans in the first nine months of this year, which is only 8.89% against the annual target of Tk1,697 crore.  

The lenders are Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank and BASIC Bank.

Bankers and legal experts said a lengthy legal process, coupled with an inadequate number of money loan courts, are the key barriers to recovering the delinquent loans.   

According to the Bangladesh Bank, Sonali Bank had around Tk7,000 crore stuck with the money loan courts until December last year. The lender set a Tk696 crore recovery target from the written-off loans for 2021. But it could recoup only Tk81 crore in nine months of the current year.

The write-off is a tool that allows banks to clean their balance sheet by removing bad assets. Lenders have to keep 100% provisioning against delinquent loans. Banks have to file lawsuits against the defaulters before writing off loans.      

By the end of last year, Janata had Tk3,500 crore caught in legal tangles as the lender targeted to recover Tk352 crore this year. The lender's recovery is Tk37 crore in the first nine months of this year.

During this time, the remaining three state-owned lenders Agrani, Rupali and BASIC Bank recouped Tk28 crore, Tk4 crore and Tk1 crore.

Company law expert Barrister Tanjib-ul Alam said defaulters often rush to the High Court seeking stay orders on lawsuits filed by the banks. Besides, the trials are often delayed without any reason. Moreover, since many judges at money loan courts do not have proper training, the cases take too long for disposal.    

He suggested measures by the banks aiming at removing the HC stays, and a crucial role by the central bank in this regard. "There should be a list of stayed cases to be submitted to the chief justice through the law ministry. Upon discussion with the chief justice, the ministry can undertake necessary steps," he noted.

He also advocated for increasing the number of money loan courts and providing the judges with adequate training.  

Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, said defaulters want their bad loans to be written-off so that they can cash in on the lengthy legal battle.      

"Basically, the big industrial groups in Bangladesh are ripping off the loan write-off facility. They also own the banks, which deters stringent action at the end of the day," noted the ex-governor.          

"If the courts could have settled some major cases with exemplary actions, the trend would decline," he added.    

According to the central bank, defaulted loans in the banking sector surpassed Tk1 lakh crore in September this year, while the five state banks contributed to more than Tk43,000 crore, or around 42%.        

Amid the Covid pandemic, banks did not label any of the borrowers as loan defaulters even though they had not repaid a single penny last year. The facility went away in January, but there have still been some good windows for the borrowers in repaying the banks.

Bangladesh / Top News / Banking

state banks / debt recovery / loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

11h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

14h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

5h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

5h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

5h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21