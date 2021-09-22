e-CAB proposes guidelines to solve problems in e-commerce sector

e-CAB proposes guidelines to solve problems in e-commerce sector

The e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) recently proposed a set of recommendations to resolve the current crisis of the country's e-commerce sector. The recommendations are:

Activating Digital Commerce Cell

The organisation stressed the need to activate digital commerce cell of the Commerce Ministry and to recruit ICT-skilled manpower. The cell would use artificial intelligence if needed. There can be a separate unit named 'artificial intelligent unit'.

Forming committees

The organisation recommended forming several committees in compliance with the Digital Commerce Policy-2018. These committees include:

Risk Factor Management Committee

A risk factor management committee should be formed in coordination with the ICT Division, Commerce Ministry, Ministry of Public Administration, Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, Bangladesh Bank, and others to monitor and control risky activities of e-commerce sites.

Technical committee

Bangladesh Bank should form a technical committee to monitor financial transactions of e-commerce sites.

Advisory Committee

The committee has already been formed in compliance with Digital commerce Policy-2018.  The activities of the organisation should be regularised.

Introducing escrow service by Bangladesh Bank

The organisation recommended introducing an escrow service so that online shoppers can cancel purchase orders at any time after ordering a product by paying the price in advance, and get a refund.

Delivery or logistics aggregator platform through the postal department

As per the current rules, courier services need license to operate but the postal department doesn't monitor if any courier company is running without license. The procedure should be brought under an automated system. Merchants, consumers, or consumers will ensure delivery by PIN code or OTP number under the service. The Escrow service will release the merchant fund by monitoring the report.

Forming a Central Digital Complaint Management System

The central digital management system should be created under the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection or commerce ministry which will monitor the complaints.

Implementing laws to prevent problems

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection or Bangladesh Competition Commission can punish convicts by implementing current laws. Convicted persons would be brought under speedy trial under the current laws and their assets should be seized to pay back the merchant or buyers.

