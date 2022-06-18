e-CAB election: The Change Makers demand manual recount of votes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 11:49 pm

Hours after the Election Commission announced the names of the winners of the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) elections, the Change Makers panel called for a manual recount of the votes.

In a statement, issued on Saturday night, the panel said, "The Change Makers panelists and general members feel the final count does not reflect the actual votes that were cast." 

"As such, the Change Makers panel, as per the prevailing Election Commission regulations, tried to place an appeal to EC present and requested for a manual recount of the votes immediately. The EC, unfortunately, did not accept the request. The Change Makers panel did not sign the final result document and is expecting the EC to listen to the request of all the general members for a manual recount of all the casted votes," the statement added.

Voting for electing the executive committee of e-CAB was held on Saturday at the capital's Dhanmondi area. The Agrogami Panel bagged eight out of nine posts.  

The winners from Agrogami Panel are - Shomi Kaiser, Abdul Wahed Tomal, Shahriar Hasan, Ambareen Reza, Nasima Akhter, Asif Ahnaf, Saidur Rahman, Sahab Uddin Shipon. Only Ilmul Haque Sajib was elected from The Change Makers panel.

