Dhaka ready to welcome Qatar's Emir, 2 countries eye broader co-op

Bangladesh has taken all necessary preparations to welcome Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who will arrive on Monday (21 April) on a two-day official visit which might see the signing of nearly a dozen of cooperation documents to strengthen ties in multiple areas including trade and investment, officials said.

The government, in a gazette notification, has already declared the emir as a very important person during his two-day visit to Bangladesh.

Some of the Dhaka streets are seen decorated with the photos of Qatar emir, along with Bangladesh president and the prime minister ahead of the visit.

Such a high-level visit, which will last 24 hours, is taking place from friendly country Qatar nearly after 19 years.

The then Emir of Qatar Shaikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani visited Bangladesh in April, 2005.

Foreign Ministry officials said the agreements and MoUs are likely to be signed on enhancing trade and investment, prisoner exchange, avoidance of double taxation, manpower export, cooperation in the field of religion and higher education.

However, the exact number of documents which will be signed between the two countries could not be known.

"The visit will play a significant role in further strengthening the brotherly relations between the two countries," a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.

Apart from areas of cooperation on bilateral front, global issues including Palestine-Israel will also be discussed where Bangladesh will highlight its position, he said.

During his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye last month, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud emphasised the urgent need for a collective effort to end the ongoing genocide in Gaza, holding Israel accountable for committing crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing.

"Bangladesh is in favour of peace, not for war," he said.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will receive the emir amid gun salute and a wider ceremony at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The emir is scheduled to arrive on Monday afternoon by a special flight, an official told UNB.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will receive the Qatar Emir at her office.

They will have tête-à-tête (one-to-one) meeting at the Prime Minister's Office which will be followed by bilateral meeting.

The two leaders will witness signing ceremony of cooperation documents and join joint press meet.

After signing visitors' book there, the emir will head for Bangabhaban on Tuesday afternoon where the president will receive him.

President Shahabuddin will host official lunch in honour of the Emir of Qatar at Darbar Hall, Bangabhaban.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will also have a courtesy meeting with the emir.

A road and a park of the capital will be named after the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The emir will inaugurate the park in Kalshi area of Mirpur under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and a road running from Mirpur ECB Chattar to Kalshi Flyover at 3pm.

The emir will have a private meeting with selected business community members at his place of residence.

He is scheduled to depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a special flight at 6pm Tuesday.

The foreign minister will see him off at the airport.

Bangladesh and Qatar want to expand the existing ties with broader cooperation in the areas of manpower, energy, trade and investment following the planned visit of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Bangladesh.

In March last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha.

She sought increased energy, particularly LNG, from Qatar to meet the energy demands.

The State of Qatar recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign State on 4 March 1974, following the 2nd OIC Summit held in February 1974.

Qatar assures support for Bangladesh's media sector development too.

Bangladesh opened its diplomatic mission in Doha on 25 June 1975. The State of Qatar reciprocated by opening its diplomatic mission in Dhaka in 1982.

Bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Qatar are based on mutual respect, shared values, common religious ground, shared culture, and tradition.

People-to-people contacts bolstered by more than four hundred thousand Bangladeshi workers who are highly appreciated as disciplined and hardworking is one of the dominant features of bilateral relations, according to the MoFA.

Bangladesh and Qatar consider each other as brotherly countries and important development partners in materialising Bangladesh's Vision 2041 and Qatar's vision 2030.