A report titled "High Court: Why won't Uttara Finance be liquidated?", published by The Business Standard on 23 October, mentioned irregularities in the disbursement of loans to various companies of Uttara Group.

Actually, not loans, there have been irregularities in the preservation of deposits by various companies of the group.

Uttara Finance did not maintain accounts properly even though Uttara Group companies kept deposits in the non-bank financial institution.