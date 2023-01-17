NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks of new curriculum

National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has provided corrections for nine mistakes they found in three of the textbooks distributed for this year.

NCTB issued a notification in this regard on 15 January and posted the corrections on their website.

The mistakes were spotted in three textbooks of classes 9-10.

Four mistakes were found in the 'History of Bangladesh and World Civilisation', three in 'Bangladesh and Global Studies' while two in 'Civics and Citizenships'.

NCTB provided all the corrections in detail on their website.

Earlier, eminent writer and academic Md Zafar Iqbal and Prof Hasina Khan have expressed their disappointment over the plagiarised contents found in the new class 7 science textbook edited by themselves.

The writers associated with editing the book also accepted their responsibility in a statement issued on Monday.

As part of the new curriculum from this year, science textbooks for classes 6 and 7 have been printed and distributed to students as 'Anusandhani Path'.

In an article published in the daily Prothom Alo, a complaint was raised over copying some sections of this book from the National Geographic educational site.

"Comparing this particular part of the book and the same text on the website, the allegation appears to us to be true," they said in the statement.