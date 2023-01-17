NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks of new curriculum

Education

UNB
17 January, 2023, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 11:25 pm

Related News

NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks of new curriculum

UNB
17 January, 2023, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 11:25 pm
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks of new curriculum

National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has provided corrections for nine mistakes they found in three of the textbooks distributed for this year.

NCTB issued a notification in this regard on 15 January and posted the corrections on their website.

The mistakes were spotted in three textbooks of classes 9-10.

Four mistakes were found in the 'History of Bangladesh and World Civilisation', three in 'Bangladesh and Global Studies' while two in 'Civics and Citizenships'.

NCTB provided all the corrections in detail on their website.

Earlier, eminent writer and academic Md Zafar Iqbal and Prof Hasina Khan have expressed their disappointment over the plagiarised contents found in the new class 7 science textbook edited by themselves.

The writers associated with editing the book also accepted their responsibility in a statement issued on Monday.

As part of the new curriculum from this year, science textbooks for classes 6 and 7 have been printed and distributed to students as 'Anusandhani Path'.

In an article published in the daily Prothom Alo, a complaint was raised over copying some sections of this book from the National Geographic educational site.

"Comparing this particular part of the book and the same text on the website, the allegation appears to us to be true," they said in the statement.

Bangladesh / Top News

National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) / textbook / Correction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

14h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

14h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

2h | TBS SPORTS
'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

4h | TBS Entertainment
Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

5h | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades