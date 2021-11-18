Winners of Mastercard Excellence Award 2021 announced

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 10:30 pm
Mastercard on Thursday announced the winners of the 'Mastercard Excellence Award 2021'– Next and Beyond. 

The financial institution organised the  event to mark its 30 years of operation in Bangladesh and honor top performing partner banks, financial institutions and merchants, reads a press release. 

The award ceremony was attended by Planning Minister MA Mannan as the chief guest; Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director Md Khurshid Alam as the special guest; Helen LaFave, Charge d' affairs of US Embassy Dhaka as the guest of honor and other senior officials from partner banks, fintech partners, dignitaries and merchants.
 
The Mastercard Excellence Award was instituted in 2019 to recognise banks, fintechs and other institutions for their contributions towards driving financial inclusion. Since it started operations in Bangladesh 30 years ago, Mastercard has supported the country's financial inclusion goals by enabling & building a seamless, secure, and efficient digital payments ecosystem for the people of Bangladesh. In its third year, the Mastercard Excellence Award recognized partners across categories for their contribution to innovation and success in driving business growth. 
 
Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard said, "From the very start Mastercard's focus has been to promote financial inclusion by providing innovative digital payment solutions to the people of Bangladesh. By combining technology and partnerships, Mastercard strives to bring best-in-class solutions to build a safe, secure and seamless payment ecosystem in the country and contribute to the government's vision of Digital Bangladesh.

