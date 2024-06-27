MasterCard forecasts Bangladesh will achieve 5.7% GDP growth in FY25

Economy

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 06:24 pm

Related News

MasterCard forecasts Bangladesh will achieve 5.7% GDP growth in FY25

The World Bank projected Bangladesh's real GDP growth to remain relatively subdued at 5.6% in FY24 and reach 5.7% in FY25

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 06:24 pm
Representational image of GDP growth. Photo: Freepik
Representational image of GDP growth. Photo: Freepik

Bangladesh's GDP growth will be 5.8% for FY24 and 5.7% for FY25, the Master Card Economics Institute (MEI) has said.

What does it mean?

The MEI's forecast is higher than that of both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

●    The World Bank projected Bangladesh's real GDP growth to remain relatively subdued at 5.6% in FY24 and reach 5.7% in FY25.
●    The IMF lowered the economic growth forecast for Bangladesh to 5.7% for the current FY24.

Challenges identified

The MEI also identified the challenges for Bangladesh. Those are:  

●    Weak domestic and external demand
●    Persistently high inflation weighing on consumer purchasing power 
●    US rates could add to external sector vulnerabilities

The inflation issue

The MEI expects inflation to increase to 9.8% year-on-year for FY24 before easing to 8% YoY for FY25. 

David Mann, Chief Economist, Asia Pacific said:

"The USA may cut the policy rate several times this year. If this happens, it would be good news for Bangladesh. Bangladesh's Remittance income is rising in recent months, however the import spending is also rising." 

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard, said: 

"Mastercard is bringing 20% of the total remittance of Bangladesh. As per our experiences, introduction of the crawling peg exchange rate regime in May, along with greater alignment between official and unofficial exchange rates, are acting as tailwinds for increased remittances."

Policy rate hikes to fight inflation?

The MEI has forecast that the central bank may hike the policy rate 9% in 2025 from 8.5% to tame inflation. 

Other key findings

Bangladeshi consumers have doubled their share of wallet spending on essentials compared to pre-pandemic levels.
●    This is driven by rising prices of essentials at the cost of discretionary spending 
●    Consumer spending on groceries and electronics see the highest stickiness to digital channels, post pandemic

Bangladesh / Top News

mastercard / Bangladesh / GDP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watching the sunrise at Sarangkot View Point, Nepal trip, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Things I learned from all girls trips

3h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

1d | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

7m | Videos
India to face defending champion England in the second semifinal

India to face defending champion England in the second semifinal

3h | Videos
US economy will suffer if Trump wins: Nobel-winning economist

US economy will suffer if Trump wins: Nobel-winning economist

37m | Videos
Shakib khan is a blessing of Bangla cinema

Shakib khan is a blessing of Bangla cinema

1h | Videos