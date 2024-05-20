Win cows, refrigerators in Minister’s ‘Hamba Offer’

To increase the joy of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, the country's popular electronics company Minister has brought 'Hamba Offer'.

Customers can win cows, free fridges, guaranteed discounts and attractive gifts by buying certain models of refrigerators from Minister, reads a press release.

The offer also includes 10,000 cash discounts on purchase of 195-litre refrigerators.

Besides, customers will get a Tk5,000 cash discount on purchase of any model of Air Conditioners.

Exchange offer includes up to 30% discount along with free installation of AC.

In addition, customers will get a cash discount of Tk300, Tk500, Tk250 and Tk500 respectively on the purchase of specific models of home appliances such as rice cookers, fans, electric kettles and mosquito bats under 'Hamba Offer'.

KMG Kibria, head of Brand and Communication, Minster-MyOne Group, said, "Eid is always a special occasion for us. This time we have brought new offers for customers. This offer is completely different compared to previous ones."

