VCPEAB to host roundtable on 'Smart Bangladesh Budget Thinking'

The Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) is organising a roundtable meeting titled "Smart Bangladesh Budget Thinking" on 5 May at the Sheraton Hotel in Banani.

This discussion will highlight the important role of the national budget and the views of private sector stakeholders on achieving Smart Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Salman F Rahman, adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment, has kindly consented to be the chief guest at the meeting.

The special guests at the meeting will be Zunaid Ahmed Palak, minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and Kazi Nabil Ahmed, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.

The guests of honour will be Ferdaus Ahmed, MP, Jara Mahbub, MP, and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam.

The meeting will be chaired by VCPEAB President Shamim Ahssan.

VCPEAB is the only trade organisation of the VC and PE sector. It helps to create a favourable environment for sustainable economic growth and especially in the information technology, information technology-enabled services (ITES) emerging startup and innovation-driven sector.

VCPEAB has been tirelessly contributing significantly to the development of startups and SMEs in Bangladesh.

This sector has already created immense employment opportunities through investments of over $1 billion in emerging technology, startups and other manufacturing and agricultural sectors of Bangladesh, of which VCPEAB members have contributed investments of $300 million.

VCPEAB is already contributing to the achievement of the "Smart Bangladesh" goal by facilitating investment, supportive policies and an enabling ecosystem for entrepreneurs.