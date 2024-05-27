Ministry of Commerce, VCPEAB to boost venture capital, startups together

Corporates

Press Release
27 May, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 11:38 pm

Related News

Ministry of Commerce, VCPEAB to boost venture capital, startups together

Press Release
27 May, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 11:38 pm
Ministry of Commerce, VCPEAB to boost venture capital, startups together

A five-member delegation from Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) led by Shameem Ahsan, President of VCPEAB and General Partner of Pegasus Tech Ventures had a meeting with Ahasanul Islam Titu MP, State Minister, Ministry of Commerce at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Sunday.

During the meeting VCPEAB proposed initiatives included enhancing the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and the Business Promotion Council (BPC) by increasing their funding and capabilities, as well as organizing international trade and investment seminars, B2B matchmaking, and exhibitions to help boost exports and attract foreign investment, reads a press release.

Nahid Afroz, Chief Executive Officer of Business Promotion Council (BPC), Ministry of Commerce; Zia Uddin Ahmed, Ph. D, Sr. Vice President, VCPEAB and Chairman, VIPB Asset Management; Mr. Asif Mahmood, Vice President, VCPEAB and Managing Director, SEAF Bangladesh  Ventures; Mr. Shafique-Ul-Azam, Vice President, VCPEAB and Managing Director, BD Venture Ltd and  Shawkat Hossain, Director, VCPEAB & Managing Director, Bangladesh Venture Capital Ltd and were also present in the discussion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Commerce State Minister Ahasanul Islam Titu remarked, "The Ministry of Commerce, Export Promotion Bureau, and Business Promotion Council (BPC) will provide comprehensive support so that venture capital firms can attract more global investment and at the same time, the start-ups they invest in can promote their businesses in various countries."

Shameem Ahsan, President of VCPEAB, emphasizes "strategic initiatives to foster the growth of Bangladesh's venture capital, private equity, and startup ecosystem. He added, "Our efforts focus on capacity building, international partnerships, and expert consulting, aiming to boost economic growth by enhancing startups' contributions to exports and job creation. Together, we can pave a prosperous path for Bangladeshi venture capital, startups and SMEs".

VCPEAB works to strengthen the local startups and Venture Capital and Private Equity firms and help them become much more visible and dominant enough to compete in this era of global challenges and competition. Other than the local members, VCPEAB is working closely with many local and foreign venture capital companies and associations to promote investments in Bangladesh.

Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

15h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

12h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ex-IG Benazir Ahmed seeks more assets

Ex-IG Benazir Ahmed seeks more assets

2h | Videos
Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

26m | Videos
Hundreds of Bangladeshi expatriates in Dubai are received remittance award

Hundreds of Bangladeshi expatriates in Dubai are received remittance award

1h | Videos
How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

2h | Videos