Union Bank IPO subscription opens on 26 December

Corporates

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 10:23 pm

Related News

Union Bank IPO subscription opens on 26 December

The BSEC earlier allowed the bank to raise Tk428 crore by issuing shares through IPO

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 10:23 pm
Union Bank IPO subscription opens on 26 December

The subscription of the initial public offering (IPO) of Union Bank will commence on 26 December and continue till 30 December.

The bank received its consent from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Wednesday.

Earlier, the commission allowed the bank to raise Tk428 crore by issuing shares through IPO from the capital market with two conditions.

The first condition is the bank must invest Tk200 crore in the capital market in 2021 as per the Bangladesh Bank's circular. At the end of 2020, the lender had an investment of Tk4 crore in the capital market.

The other condition stipulates that until being listed on the capital market, the private sector lender may not declare any dividends for its shareholders.

The shares will be offered to the public at a face value of Tk10 each.

Of the total funds raised, the bank will invest Tk271.50 crore in the small and medium enterprises and project finance, Tk100 crore in government securities, and Tk50 crore in the share market. The rest will cover the IPO expenses.

Prime Bank Investment and Brac EPL Investment are the issue managers of the IPO.

As per the bank's draft prospectus, S Alam Group is the owner of the lender, and most of the directors are from the same business group.

The bank started in 2013 and is being operated as a full-fledged Islamic bank. Its current paid-up capital stands at Tk558.93 crore. 

According to the financial statement of the bank, its net profit was Tk98.84 crore at the end of 2020, which was 66% higher than a year ago. In 2018, its net profit was Tk95.36 crore, which was 37% higher than the previous year.

At the end of last year, its classified loans stood at Tk420 crore, which accounts for 2.52% of its total loan portfolio.

Union Bank / IPO subscription

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

13h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

4h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

4h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?