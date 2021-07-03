Standard Chartered launches commemorative credit card to mark 50 years of independence

Standard Chartered launches commemorative credit card to mark 50 years of independence

Standard Chartered launched a limited edition Standard Chartered Platinum Credit Card marking the 50th year of Bangladesh's independence. 

The bank will donate funds to the Liberation War Museum for every card activated, and cardholders will be entitled to have their names registered in the list of the Museum's donors and enjoy other exclusive privileges, reads a press release. 

The issuance of the commemorative credit card is a celebration of national independence and the achievements made during 50 years of independent Bangladesh, the press statement added.

Standard Chartered had commissioned Dhaka Yeah to design the limited-edition credit card artwork. The artist's portrayal of Bangladesh's national pride—the Royal Bengal Tiger in its natural habitat, the Sundarbans—is a symbolic representation of the nation's resilience and fierce determination to rise above all adversities and march forward.

Chief Executive OfficerChief Executive Officer of  Standard Chartered Bangladesh Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "The commemorative card is an expression of our gratitude, solidarity and pride in the historic achievements of the countless freedom fighters, whose selfless sacrifice made possible the dream of Bangladesh. We are grateful to be able to partner with the Liberation War Museum, an institution which is playing an indispensable role in preserving the memories of both the human tragedies and heroism of our Liberation War and its ideals." 

In addition to a wide range of benefits offered by the Standard Chartered Platinum Credit Card, the commemorative card will offer the following exclusive privileges:

  • Free access to visit the galleries of the museum for Cardholder along with (up to) four companions during each visit
  • Special guided tour for Cardholders and companions during visit upon advance booking
  • Access to the library and research wing of the museum
  • 10% discount on the purchase of books and CDs published by the Museum
  • Exclusive virtual tour of the museum
  • Regular updates about the events and special exhibitions organised by the museum.

On the momentous occasion of 50 years of Independence of Bangladesh, the Bank has been rolling out a series of initiatives:

  • Special music video by Gems of Nazrul with the creations of Bangladesh's National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, featuring 100 leading vocalists and dancers
  • Odommyo Podojatra, a walk of remembrance by Standard Chartered employees marking the 50th Independence Day
  • Showcase Bangladesh, a joint initiative with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), to promote Bangladesh as a preferred investment destination and attract targeted global investments to the country
  • Battle of the Corporate Bands with Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra Songs
  • Special recognition for Standard Chartered alumni who were freedom-fighter

